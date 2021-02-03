How can I get more people interested to my business?

Hi there, recently I was tasked to get more people interested towards our website. I was provided with a few different ways to do this, I was given an in detail information about how each one works and how each one of them can help the business. I have been looking into these techniques but I feel these are the most basic techniques and there are many more amazing techniques that could help me advertise the website to the right audience. So my question from you what is the most successful techique when it comes to getting more customers interested to your website?
Hi there RoisinR,
and a warm welcome to these forums.
Have you not considered using television and radio advertising?
coothead
That raises a few questions, @RoisinR.
Who is the “right” audience for your website?
Which techniques have been suggested which you feel are too basic? (So nobody wastes time suggesting the same things again.)
Why do you feel they will not be helpful, if you haven’t actually tried them?
You need to specify your business niche, then you can apply techniques. You can try Google ads and Facebook ads, or you can outsource marketing of this business to another company
First, define yourself perfectly and identify the target customer and market for your business. Then you can use a marketing strategy for getting attention for your business. You can use different marketing strategies but now internet marketing is very popular than traditional marketing. Ensure the quality product that satisfies the consumer needs perfectly.
Hi!
I’m actually in the same position as you right now. I’m trying to get more people interested in my website.
I’ve been trying to do a little networking with popular bloggers and I’ve been doing a lot of guest blogging. This way I raise my website’s authority and increase the traffic.