How can I get more people interested to my business?

Hi there, recently I was tasked to get more people interested towards our website. I was provided with a few different ways to do this, I was given an in detail information about how each one works and how each one of them can help the business. I have been looking into these techniques but I feel these are the most basic techniques and there are many more amazing techniques that could help me advertise the website to the right audience. So my question from you what is the most successful techique when it comes to getting more customers interested to your website?
1 Like
Hi there RoisinR,
and a warm welcome to these forums.
Have you not considered using television and radio advertising?
coothead
That raises a few questions, @RoisinR.
Who is the “right” audience for your website?
Which techniques have been suggested which you feel are too basic? (So nobody wastes time suggesting the same things again.)
Why do you feel they will not be helpful, if you haven’t actually tried them?
You need to specify your business niche, then you can apply techniques. You can try Google ads and Facebook ads, or you can outsource marketing of this business to another company