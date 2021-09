Yes in order for the number input to work, you’d have ta add a corresponding property (say order ) to the todo state, and then make it a controlled component similar to the text input. And for the sorting, you’d pass an updateOrder() function to each item so that it can notify the parent component (i.e. the todo list) that should update its own state by sorting the todo items, similar to the deleteTodo() callback. Note though that while sort() modifies the array in place, you’ll still have to call setTodos() in order to trigger a re-render.

BTW I wouldn’t pass setTodos() to the todo items – the child shouldn’t update the parent state directly. Instead, pass an updateTask() callback analogously, so that it’s up to the parent to take appropriate actions. The child would then just call updateTask() inside handleEditSubmit() .