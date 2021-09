Hello guys,

I’m trying to build my first React app (Todo List). Now I’m stuck at array sorting.

sort array by clicking All, Processing, Done. filter array through keyword each task has an input box with a number. say if there were 5 tasks on the list, and I changed one of the numbers to 3, that task would go to the very bottom of that list.

Can someone please help me implement these functions by writing them in my sandbox?