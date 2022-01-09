How can I generate Java random integers?

The Java random integer generator is a type of pseudo-random number generator that generates integers in the range of 0 to 232 - 1. It can be used for cryptography and other applications where security is required.

The Java random integer generator is implemented as part of the standard library in the java.util.Random class, which provides a simple interface for generating unique integers on demand. This class supports both ints and longs but does not provide any means to generate floating point numbers.

To generate a random long, you must use System.nanoTime() to get an estimate of the current time and then use that value as an argument to SecureRandom’s nextInt method somewhere after System.currentTimeMillis() has been called at some point during your program execution