How can I generate Java random integers?

General Web Dev
#1

I tried the following:
randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * maximum);.

But it didn’t work for me.

#2

Java or Javascript?

#3

It looks like you need help with Java, not JavaScript. I’ve moved this thread to the General Web Dev forum which is the best place for that.

#4

That should probably be:

randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * (maximum - minimum));

otherwise you risk overshooting the maximum.