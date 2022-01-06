How can I generate Java random integers?

I tried the following:
randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * maximum);.
But it didn’t work for me.
Java or Javascript?
It looks like you need help with Java, not JavaScript. I’ve moved this thread to the General Web Dev forum which is the best place for that.
That should probably be:
randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * (maximum - minimum));
otherwise you risk overshooting the maximum.