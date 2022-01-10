How can I generate Java random integers?

I tried the following:
randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * maximum);.
But it didn’t work for me.
Java or Javascript?
It looks like you need help with Java, not JavaScript. I’ve moved this thread to the General Web Dev forum which is the best place for that.
That should probably be:
randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * (maximum - minimum));
otherwise you risk overshooting the maximum.
Then what is the best solution for this.
Okay, so since
Math.random() will never return 1 we need to take that into account, otherwise we’ll never hit the actual maximum.
My final solution is:
int randomNum = minimum + (int)(Math.random() * (maximum - minimum + 1));
What? That’s a very odd range, and the only random generator I know in Java returns a number between 0 (inclusive) and 1 (exclusive), as demonstrated in the posts above…
This could help me.
Thanks