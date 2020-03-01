How can I fix the mobile view on Bootstrap images to Left and Right with Text/Heading?

Hey @PaulOB, Thanks for the response.
I tried this out:
<section>
<a name="home"></a>
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6">
<div class="device-container">
<div class="arrow-down">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row my-md">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 text-center">
<figure class="match-mask-width">
<img src="img/timetable.png" class="img-fluid rounded" width="250" height="250" />
</figure>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 align-self-center pr-md-0 pl-md-4 pl-lg-0">
<h2 class="h1">Elevate your most cherished group</h2>
<p>Maintaining a tight-knit bond with your chosen family is one of life's most important, challenging, and meaningful tasks. Cocoon is a bespoke solution for just that, filled with superpowers to actively bring your group closer together.</p>
</div>
</div>
<div class="row my-md">
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 text-center order-md-1">
<figure class="match-mask-width">
<img src="img/dental.png" class="img-fluid rounded" width="250" height="250"/>
</figure>
</div>
<div class="col-sm-12 col-md-6 align-self-center pr-md-4 pr-lg-0">
<h2 class="h1">A living breathing space</h2>
<p>Just like your house, Cocoon is full of life. It’s dynamic, colorful, and even a little chaotic. Just as no two homes are alike, every Cocoon is unique as well. </p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
I sort of have it, I just need to fully tweak this and that.
Again, Thanks for the response.