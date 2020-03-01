How can I fix the mobile view on Bootstrap images to Left and Right with Text/Heading?

Hey everyone, hope everything is going well for everyone.

I been stumbling in a HTML/CSS/Bootstrap problem. I hope I am able to explain correctly

I found a snippet and I have been trying almost all day to make it look correctly on the mobile version. Here is a .gif sample : https://imgur.com/a/S3Wl3sX

Here is the link of the snippet: https://bootsnipp.com/snippets/O54eO

I can’t get all the icons on top of each paragraph. For some newbie reason I keep getting the icons on top of each other. Any advice or feedback would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.