How can I fix that hover?

Hi everyone ! I looked for the solution to the problem on the Internet but I couldn’t find it.
When you hover over (YAPIMCISINDAN MMORPG ) with the mouse cursor, the hover codes of the category below work. (Albion Online Category)
How can I prevent this from happening?
/* kategori */
body .category-list [data-category-id="37"],body .category-list [data-category-id="37"] {
position: relative;
margin-top: 50px;
}
body [data-category-id="37"]::after {
content: "▼ YAPIMCISINDAN MMORPG";
}
body [data-category-id="37"]::after,body [data-category-id="37"]::after {
position: absolute;
top: -35px;
left: 0;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 15px;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: rgb(247, 247, 255,.9);
border-left: 3px solid #e53967;
border-radius: 5px;
padding-left: 5px;
padding-right: 5px;
padding-top: 2px;
padding-bottom: 2px;
background-color: #36364d;
}
body [data-category-id="31"]::after,body [data-category-id="31"]::after {
position: absolute;
top: -35px;
left: 0;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 15px;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: rgb(247, 247, 255,.9);
border-left: 3px solid #e53967;
border-radius: 5px;
padding-left: 5px;
padding-right: 5px;
padding-top: 2px;
padding-bottom: 2px;
background-color: #36364d;
}
body .category-list [data-category-id="31"],body .category-list [data-category-id="31"] {
position: relative;
margin-top: 50px;
}
body [data-category-id="31"]::after {
content: "▼ PRIVATE SERVER MMORPG";
}
/* kategori */