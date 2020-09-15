How can I filter the number

Hi can I ask some help please, I have input field and I want to accept only if the beginning has 1100 or 1200
example: 1100200300
how can I achieve on this ?
Thank you in advance.
You can use a regular expression to achieve that without needing any JavaScript at all.
<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200).*" required>
Hi Paul thank you,
Is this will support all browsers?
Hey jemz,
You can easily check that via the Can I use… website: https://caniuse.com/input-pattern
Spoiler alert, the answer is yes (apart from Opera Mini).
HI James, thank you I’m new to this site https://caniuse.com/input-pattern, how can I use the site to test, sorry to ask
what should I input on this field ?
Thank you Paul and James. I’ll be back I will try this