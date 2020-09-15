How can I filter the number

JavaScript
#1

Hi can I ask some help please, I have input field and I want to accept only if the beginning has 1100 or 1200

example: 1100200300

how can I achieve on this ?

Thank you in advance.

#2

You can use a regular expression to achieve that without needing any JavaScript at all.

<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200).*" required>
#3

Hi Paul thank you,

Is this will support all browsers?

#4

Hey jemz,

You can easily check that via the Can I use… website: https://caniuse.com/input-pattern

Spoiler alert, the answer is yes (apart from Opera Mini).

#5

HI James, thank you I’m new to this site https://caniuse.com/input-pattern, how can I use the site to test, sorry to ask

#6

@James_Hibbard

what should I input on this field ?

image
image1350×225 9.4 KB

#7

Ok like this

image
image1377×186 8.96 KB

#8

Thank you Paul and James. I’ll be back I will try this