How can I filter the number

JavaScript
#1

Hi can I ask some help please, I have input field and I want to accept only if the beginning has 1100 or 1200

example: 1100200300

how can I achieve on this ?

Thank you in advance.

#2

You can use a regular expression to achieve that without needing any JavaScript at all.

<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200).*" required>
#3

Hi Paul thank you,

Is this will support all browsers?

#4

Hey jemz,

You can easily check that via the Can I use… website: https://caniuse.com/input-pattern

Spoiler alert, the answer is yes (apart from Opera Mini).

#5

HI James, thank you I’m new to this site https://caniuse.com/input-pattern, how can I use the site to test, sorry to ask

#6

@James_Hibbard

what should I input on this field ?

image
image1350×225 9.4 KB

#7

Ok like this

image
image1377×186 8.96 KB

#8

Thank you Paul and James. I’ll be back I will try this

#9

HI @Paul_Wilkins

Is it possible also to check if the length is exactly 10?

Thank you in advance

#10

Yes of course, you just need to check that there are six other digits, and use the $ symbol to say that you expect no more characters after that.

<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200)\d{6}$" required>
#11

Hello, You don’t need any Java Script for this, you can just use a regular expression.

I have written about this on my website’s blog , if you are interested you can check it out here :slight_smile: Games

#12

Thank you so much paul works now… I missed that symbol and I used {10} instead of 6 I also used the asterisk I’m almost closed to it.

Thank you :slightly_smiling_face: