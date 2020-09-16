How can I filter the number

Hi can I ask some help please, I have input field and I want to accept only if the beginning has 1100 or 1200
example: 1100200300
how can I achieve on this ?
Thank you in advance.
Hi can I ask some help please, I have input field and I want to accept only if the beginning has 1100 or 1200
example: 1100200300
how can I achieve on this ?
Thank you in advance.
You can use a regular expression to achieve that without needing any JavaScript at all.
<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200).*" required>
Hi Paul thank you,
Is this will support all browsers?
Hey jemz,
You can easily check that via the Can I use… website: https://caniuse.com/input-pattern
Spoiler alert, the answer is yes (apart from Opera Mini).
HI James, thank you I’m new to this site https://caniuse.com/input-pattern, how can I use the site to test, sorry to ask
what should I input on this field ?
Thank you Paul and James. I’ll be back I will try this
Is it possible also to check if the length is exactly 10?
Thank you in advance
Yes of course, you just need to check that there are six other digits, and use the
$ symbol to say that you expect no more characters after that.
<input type="text" pattern="^(1100|1200)\d{6}$" required>
Hello, You don’t need any Java Script for this, you can just use a regular expression.
I have written about this on my website’s blog , if you are interested you can check it out here Games
Thank you so much paul works now… I missed that symbol and I used {10} instead of 6 I also used the asterisk I’m almost closed to it.
Thank you