How can I extract the string that has forward slash

Hi , can I ask help how can I extract the string,
I have this string path, and I want to extract this “/save/manage”
“/save/manage/01/01”
“/save/manage/02”
“/save/manage/06/08”
so that I can get this string
01/01
02
06/08
Thank you in advance
what is “this string”? the last 5 characters?
substr(). The forth slash?
strpos() with
substr(). Two characters before and after the last slash? Same as before. Or
explode().
Do you mean
substr($string, -5);
That will get the last 5 characters from a string, in this case
01/01