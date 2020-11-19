How can I extract the string that has forward slash

PHP
#1

Hi , can I ask help how can I extract the string,

I have this string path, and I want to extract this “/save/manage”

“/save/manage/01/01”
“/save/manage/02”
“/save/manage/06/08”

so that I can get this string
01/01
02
06/08

Thank you in advance

#2

what is “this string”? the last 5 characters? substr(). The forth slash? strpos() with substr(). Two characters before and after the last slash? Same as before. Or explode().

#3

Do you mean substr($string, -5);
That will get the last 5 characters from a string, in this case 01/01