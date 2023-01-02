How can I edit the footer of our Wordpress blog please?

I have spent a couple of hours trying to find where to edit the footer of our blog here. It still says “2021” in it and I’d like to update it to “2023”.

I have read and followed the instructions on a few websites re: editing Wordpress footers. They suggest editing the footer in the theme customize options, the menu customise section etc., but none of those options are available with the theme we’re using which is an old one.

I’ve also edited the footer.php file at /home/azam/public_html/azam/wp-content/themes/bloggingpro_wr/footer.php but the footer text there is different to that on the website and editing it doesn’t update the footer on the website.

I’ve searched for all files with the word “foot” or “footer” in them, but none of them have the footer text. Same with the other php files in the Theme’s folder at wp-content/themes/bloggingpro_wr

Any advice on what I can edit to update the footer text please?

The ‘Inspect Element’ feature in browsers does give an indication of where the text is in the code, but, for the life of me, I can’t find it!

Thank you very much. I greatly appreciate your support.