How can i display the data button in the table that i created using javascript?

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to create a table that displays the selected data from the json file. With the coordinates data selected from the json file, i need to make the coodinates data into a button so i can setZoom() to the map when the corresponded coordinated is clicked. I am able to make the button work when is not in the table. but now i am struggling to make it work in the table. I have no idea how to make it work. Please help me it will be a very big help to me. Thanks :slight_smile:

here is my html code:

<div class="col-12 form-group mt-5">
      <div class="card" style="box-shadow: 0 0 8px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.3)">
        <h6 class="text-muted text-center p-3 mt-2">Map</h6>
        <div class="card-body">
          <div id="googleMap" style="width: 100%; height: 400px"></div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div id="numbers" class="data_btn"></div>

    <div class="container">
      <div class="table-responsive">
        <table class="table table-bordered table-stripped" id="events_table">
          <thead>
            <tr>
              <th>Device ID</th>
              <th>GPS Upload Time (gt)</th>
              <th>Parking Time (pk)</th>
              <th>Geographical position (ps)</th>
              <th>Plate Number (vid)</th>
            </tr>
          </thead>
          <tbody></tbody>
        </table>
      </div>
    </div>

here is my js code:

<script>
      function myMap() {
        var mapProp = {
          position: new google.maps.LatLng(32.735316, -117.149046),
          zoom: 1,
        };
        var map = new google.maps.Map(
          document.getElementById("googleMap"),
          mapProp
        );
      }
    </script>
    <script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=MYAPIKEY=myMap"></script>

<script>
      $.getJSON("example.json", function (data) {
        const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("googleMap"), {
          zoom: 5,
          center: new google.maps.LatLng(
            1.5298600000000002,
            110.36003000000001
          ),
          mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP,
        });
        var output = "";
        const { tracks } = data;
        $.each(tracks, function (key, value) {
          const NewlatLngStr = value.ps.split(",");
          const results = document.getElementById("numbers");
          function ZoomAndCenter(NewlatLngStr) {
            map.setCenter(
              new google.maps.LatLng(NewlatLngStr[0], NewlatLngStr[1])
            );
            map.setZoom(20);
          }
          const btn = document.createElement("button");
          const Questions = NewlatLngStr;
          btn.textContent = NewlatLngStr;

          btn.addEventListener("click", () => ZoomAndCenter(Questions));
          results.appendChild(btn);
          console.log(btn);

          output += "<tbody>";
          output += "<tr>";
          output += "<td>" + value.Robotid + "</td>";    
          output += "<td>" + btn + "</td>";
          output += "</tr>";
          output += "</tbody>";
        });

        $("#events_table").html(output);

      });
    </script>

here is how my json file data look like

{
  "result": 0,
  "location": {
    "walk": null
  },
  "tracks": [
    { "Robotid": "123456789", "ps": "1.5298600000000002,110.36003000000001" },
    { "Robotid": "123456789", "ps": "1.52872, 110.36453" },
    { "Robotid": "123456789", "ps": "1.5278, 110.36775000000002" },
    { "Robotid": "123456789", "ps": "1.5273500000000002, 110.37160000000002" }
  ]
}