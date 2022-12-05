How can i display the data button in the table that i created using javascript?

I’m trying to create a table that displays the selected data from the json file. With the coordinates data selected from the json file, i need to make the coodinates data into a button so i can setZoom() to the map when the corresponded coordinated is clicked. I am able to make the button work when is not in the table. but now i am struggling to make it work in the table. I have no idea how to make it work. Please help me it will be a very big help to me. Thanks

here is my html code:

<div class="col-12 form-group mt-5"> <div class="card" style="box-shadow: 0 0 8px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.3)"> <h6 class="text-muted text-center p-3 mt-2">Map</h6> <div class="card-body"> <div id="googleMap" style="width: 100%; height: 400px"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="numbers" class="data_btn"></div> <div class="container"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-bordered table-stripped" id="events_table"> <thead> <tr> <th>Device ID</th> <th>GPS Upload Time (gt)</th> <th>Parking Time (pk)</th> <th>Geographical position (ps)</th> <th>Plate Number (vid)</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody></tbody> </table> </div> </div>

here is my js code:

<script> function myMap() { var mapProp = { position: new google.maps.LatLng(32.735316, -117.149046), zoom: 1, }; var map = new google.maps.Map( document.getElementById("googleMap"), mapProp ); } </script> <script src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=MYAPIKEY=myMap"></script> <script> $.getJSON("example.json", function (data) { const map = new google.maps.Map(document.getElementById("googleMap"), { zoom: 5, center: new google.maps.LatLng( 1.5298600000000002, 110.36003000000001 ), mapTypeId: google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP, }); var output = ""; const { tracks } = data; $.each(tracks, function (key, value) { const NewlatLngStr = value.ps.split(","); const results = document.getElementById("numbers"); function ZoomAndCenter(NewlatLngStr) { map.setCenter( new google.maps.LatLng(NewlatLngStr[0], NewlatLngStr[1]) ); map.setZoom(20); } const btn = document.createElement("button"); const Questions = NewlatLngStr; btn.textContent = NewlatLngStr; btn.addEventListener("click", () => ZoomAndCenter(Questions)); results.appendChild(btn); console.log(btn); output += "<tbody>"; output += "<tr>"; output += "<td>" + value.Robotid + "</td>"; output += "<td>" + btn + "</td>"; output += "</tr>"; output += "</tbody>"; }); $("#events_table").html(output); }); </script>

here is how my json file data look like