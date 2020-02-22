How can I determine if a video is of good quality?

Hello.

I was thinking of categorizing HD clips into a folder and thought it could be done using the function below. The function returns the width and height of a video, so I thought I can use that to add those videos that are 720 or more into that HD folder.

Function: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLVideoElement/videoHeight

Does this work, or have I forgot to think about something else?

For example, if you have stretched / re-encoded a video to 720, then this will not be a good method for finding videos with good quality I guess.





Best regards

Neo