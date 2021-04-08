How can I create this button hover animation

adefesoq: adefesoq: here is the link to the codepen of what I have done

That looks good. What’s the problem or what do you want done differently?

If you mean the gradient on the button you can just change that on hover.

button:hover { background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #7b7ff6, #1ca7ec); }

If you want the gradient transitioned then css doesn’t allow transitions on linear gradients and would need another approach such as having the new gradient on another pseudo element and then swapping between the two on hover.

e.g. roughly like this: