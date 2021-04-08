How can I create this button hover animation

This is how it looks before hover:
After it’s been hovered:
I will appreciate y’all help
Show us the code you’ve got so far.
Thanks… here is the link to the codepen of what I have done
https://codepen.io/Que0/pen/eYdKrax
That looks good. What’s the problem or what do you want done differently?
If you mean the gradient on the button you can just change that on hover.
button:hover {
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #7b7ff6, #1ca7ec);
}
If you want the gradient transitioned then css doesn’t allow transitions on linear gradients and would need another approach such as having the new gradient on another pseudo element and then swapping between the two on hover.
e.g. roughly like this:
button:after {
content: "Hover Me";
opacity: 0;
z-index: -1;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: linear-gradient(to right, #7b7ff6, #1ca7ec);
padding: 0.5em 1em;
font-size: 1.2rem;
letter-spacing: 1px;
transition: 0.5s ease;
}
button:hover:after {
opacity: 1;
z-index: 2;
}
