How can I create a spreadsheet that I can access online?

I am trying to create a spreadsheet app that I can access online.

I need it to do fairly basic things - general maths stuff, concatenate, count string lengths and so on.

I have been using Zoho which is exactly what I need - but for the last two days I cannot get it to load any of the sheets I have created.

I have some experience of HTML and CSS, probably very out of date, and very basic knowledge of JavaScript and associated languages, also some PHP.

If anyone knows of something that already exists that I could use this would be perfect, but I’m willing to have a go at making my own!

The only other proviso is that it must be entirely Web-based - it cannot involve downloading anything.

Anyone got any idea where I should start?