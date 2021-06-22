How can I convert a string date to an object?

Hi,
I have a date of
1980-01-01
I want to rewrite this as:
{
“year”: 1980,
“month”: 01,
“day”: 01
}
Hi @johnmbiddulph, you can first create a
new Date() from the string and then get the desired values like so:
function toDateObject (value) {
const date = new Date('1980-01-01')
return {
year: date.getFullYear(),
month: date.getMonth() + 1, // month is from 0 - 11
day: date.getDate()
}
}
console.log(toDateObject('1980-01-01'))
(You might also just split the string by its hyphens, but parsing it with the built in API is certainly more versatile and robust.)
