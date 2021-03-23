How can I convert a string date to an object?

johnmbiddulph: johnmbiddulph: 1980-01-01

Hi @johnmbiddulph, you can first create a new Date() from the string and then get the desired values like so:

function toDateObject (value) { const date = new Date('1980-01-01') return { year: date.getFullYear(), month: date.getMonth() + 1, // month is from 0 - 11 day: date.getDate() } } console.log(toDateObject('1980-01-01'))

(You might also just split the string by its hyphens, but parsing it with the built in API is certainly more versatile and robust.)