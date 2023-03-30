Hi,
I want to create a new Tools base website using HTML, CSS, and javascripts. And I want to asked something about for HTML, CSS and Javascript.
Can I clone any website and use it after some basic changing for a new website.
How Can I clone a website and use these HTML, CSS and Javascript file for my new website?
I wouldn’t clone the website exactly, but you can get ideas for your own and incorporate them into your own website. To answer your question, yes you can copy a website as all you have to do is look at the HTML and CSS.