How can I check how will design look before implementing it?

Please tell me, when receiving a design layout, for example, in Figma, how can you check the overall look of this design on screens with different resolutions before implementing it? Are there any ways?
I mean only viewing the graphic design layout of this page.
- Do your stuff on your local computer or upload to a test site.
- Use Chrome to test different sizes https://www.screencast.com/t/l3bBPPJyKaDe