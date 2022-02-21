How can I check how will design look before implementing it?

#1

Please tell me, when receiving a design layout, for example, in Figma, how can you check the overall look of this design on screens with different resolutions before implementing it? Are there any ways?
I mean only viewing the graphic design layout of this page.

#2

  1. Do your stuff on your local computer or upload to a test site.
  2. Use Chrome to test different sizes https://www.screencast.com/t/l3bBPPJyKaDe