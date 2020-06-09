How can I Change my Facebook profile name (Real Name )with my business name?
Over the next few months, we’re updating how www.facebook.com looks. Learn more about how to switch between New and Classic Facebook.
New Facebook
Review our name standards.
Click in the top right.
Select Settings & Privacy > Settings.
Click Name.
Enter your name and click Review Change.
Enter your password and click Save Changes.
Classic Facebook
To change your name on Facebook on a computer:
Review our name standards.
Click in the top right of any Facebook page and click Settings.
Click Name.
Enter your name and click Review Change.
Enter your password and click Save Changes.
https://www.facebook.com/help/173909489329079
