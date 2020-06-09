How can I Change my facebook profile name?

Over the next few months, we’re updating how www.facebook.com looks. Learn more about how to switch between New and Classic Facebook.

New Facebook

Review our name standards.

Click in the top right.

Select Settings & Privacy > Settings.

Click Name.

Enter your name and click Review Change.

Enter your password and click Save Changes.

Classic Facebook

To change your name on Facebook on a computer:

