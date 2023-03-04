How can I capitialize the first letter of each word mysql column

First, you should be storing the first and last name in their own columns. I suggest you fix the DB.

Because of the “incorrect” db design, the solution to what you want to do is more complicated than it would have been with just a single name in each column.

For a single column with one name the query would have been:

UPDATE students SET first_name = CONCAT(UCASE(SUBSTRING(first_name, 1, 1)), LOWER(SUBSTRING(first_name, 2)));

But, for a single column with only two names, first and last, this will update your DB.