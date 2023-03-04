How can I capitialize the first letter of each word mysql column

Hi can I ask some help please. I have column like student_name and I want to capitalize the first letter of each word .
ex: beth anne
then it will convert to
Beth Anne
Thank you in advance
First, you should be storing the first and last name in their own columns. I suggest you fix the DB.
Because of the “incorrect” db design, the solution to what you want to do is more complicated than it would have been with just a single name in each column.
For a single column with one name the query would have been:
UPDATE students
SET first_name = CONCAT(UCASE(SUBSTRING(first_name, 1, 1)), LOWER(SUBSTRING(first_name, 2)));
But, for a single column with only two names, first and last, this will update your DB.
UPDATE students
SET student_name = CONCAT(
UPPER(SUBSTRING(student_name, 1, 1)),
LOWER(SUBSTRING(student_name, 2, LOCATE(' ', student_name) - 2)),
' ',
UPPER(SUBSTRING(student_name, LOCATE(' ', student_name) + 1, 1)),
LOWER(SUBSTRING(student_name, LOCATE(' ', student_name) + 2))
)
WHERE student_name LIKE '% %';
Hi thank you,
But what if the value is only 1 like
bridget ?