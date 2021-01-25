How can I call quote?

I can call the above a single quote.
I can call the above a double quote.
I like to know how I call the below?
Backtick.
Backtick,
Grave (“grahv”, as in the accent mark),
“That one on the tilde key.” (though fully expect the response “what’s a tilde?”)
Not on my (UK) keyboard. The thing with the tilde is #.
(And I don’t know what you call either of the things on the key with the backtick. )
True. On the Tilde key on the UK keyboard layout are the logical symbol for Negation (the
¬) and the vertical bar (
|), which many would call the pipe character.
Mine has a
¦ instead of the pipe, the pipe is with the back-slash.
squints
Oh you’re right, it’s the veritcal broken bar. My mistake.
The US layout does not feature either character.
Looks like
¦ is just called a broken bar. ref