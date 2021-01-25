How can I call quote?

General Web Dev
#1

I can call the above a single quote.

I can call the above a double quote.
I like to know how I call the below?

#2

Backtick.

2 Likes
#3

Backtick,
Grave (“grahv”, as in the accent mark),
“That one on the tilde key.” (though fully expect the response “what’s a tilde?”)

#4

Not on my (UK) keyboard. The thing with the tilde is #.

(And I don’t know what you call either of the things on the key with the backtick. redface)

#5

True. On the Tilde key on the UK keyboard layout are the logical symbol for Negation (the ¬) and the vertical bar (|), which many would call the pipe character.

1 Like
#6

Mine has a ¦ instead of the pipe, the pipe is with the back-slash.

#7

squints
Oh you’re right, it’s the veritcal broken bar. My mistake.

The US layout does not feature either character.

#8

Looks like ¦ is just called a broken bar. ref