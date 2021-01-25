How can I call quote?

I can call the above a single quote.
I can call the above a double quote.
I like to know how I call the below?
Backtick.
Backtick,
Grave (“grahv”, as in the accent mark),
“That one on the tilde key.” (though fully expect the response “what’s a tilde?”)
Not on my (UK) keyboard. The thing with the tilde is #.
(And I don’t know what you call either of the things on the key with the backtick. )