How can I call quote?

I can call the above a single quote.

I can call the above a double quote.
I like to know how I call the below?

Backtick.

Backtick,
Grave (“grahv”, as in the accent mark),
“That one on the tilde key.” (though fully expect the response “what’s a tilde?”)

Not on my (UK) keyboard. The thing with the tilde is #.

(And I don’t know what you call either of the things on the key with the backtick. redface)