How can I calculate the last payment of the year to be the sum of all previous payments for that year and subtracting it from Research Costs value?

How can I calculate the last payment of the year to be the sum of all previous payments for that year and then subtracting the result from Research Costs value from the first row for that year and then assign the value to the last payment’s text and data-amount?

e.g if I pass 26/27 value to the function then it should get all the payments where data-payquarters contains 27/28 and then it should do sum of first 11 payments(in this case) and then subtract it from 250,254.21 And assign 20854.49 to the last payment’s text and data-amount (in this case it is the 12th payment.

e.g if I pass 27/28 value to the function then it should get all the payments where data-payquarters contains 27/28 and then it should do sum of first 5 payments(in this case) and then subtract it from 205,121.01 And assign 34,186.81 to the last payment’s text and data-amount (in this case it is the 6th payment.