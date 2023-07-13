How can I calculate the last payment for Reprofiled Amount column with 2 decimal places to make the sum of all payments to be the same as RC amount?

How can I calculate the last payment for Reprofiled Amount column with 2 decimal places to make the sum of all payments to be the same value as Research Costs amount? The difference needs to be added to the last quarterly payment.

I have 3 payment values stored in numAmounts array. Const numAmounts = [ 106017.96, 106017.96, 106017.96 ]; My code to calculate the last payment gives me 106017.96999999997 but when I pass value to my formatAsCurrency(remainningAmount, 2, 2) I get 106017.96 which if we sum all 3 numAmounts values + remainningAmount there is a difference of 1 cent. That 1 cent needs to be added to the last quarterly payment.