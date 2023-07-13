How can I calculate the last payment for Reprofiled Amount column with 2 decimal places to make the sum of all payments to be the same as RC amount?

How can I calculate the last payment for Reprofiled Amount column with 2 decimal places to make the sum of all payments to be the same value as Research Costs amount? The difference needs to be added to the last quarterly payment.
I have 3 payment values stored in numAmounts array. Const numAmounts = [ 106017.96, 106017.96, 106017.96 ]; My code to calculate the last payment gives me 106017.96999999997 but when I pass value to my formatAsCurrency(remainningAmount, 2, 2) I get 106017.96 which if we sum all 3 numAmounts values + remainningAmount there is a difference of 1 cent. That 1 cent needs to be added to the last quarterly payment.
function formatAsCurrency(numValue, numMinimumDigits, numMaximumDigits)
{
try
{
if (!numMinimumDigits || isNaN(numMinimumDigits))
{
numMinimumDigits = 0;
}
numValue = Number(numValue.toString().replace(/[^0-9.-]/g, ""));
if (!isNaN(numValue))
{
if (!numMinimumDigits || numMinimumDigits <= 0)
{
return Number(numValue.toFixed(0)).toString();
}
else
{
return numValue.toLocaleString("en-US", { minimumFractionDigits: numMinimumDigits, maximumFractionDigits: numMaximumDigits });
}
}
else
{
return numValue;
}
}
catch (ex)
{
alert("Error in formatAsCurrency(): " + ex.toString());
disableAll();
return false;
}
}
const RC = 424071.85;
const numAmounts = [ 106017.96, 106017.96, 106017.96 ];
const sum = numAmounts.reduce((acc, curr) => acc + curr, 0);
const remainningAmount = RC - sum;
console.log("remainningAmount", formatAsCurrency(remainningAmount, 2, 2));