How can I auto resize images in my website

I want to automatically resize all the images in my website, and I don’t know how to do this. And my website is a social media network site so I have alot of image please I need a JavaScript codes that I will add to my cpanel to help me and my user’s so that each time anyone upload image it will automatically resize itself.

This isn’t something you want to do in JavaScript. You should resize the images before you upload them to the server.

If you need to resize a whole load of images if you Google bulk resize images there are plenty of options.

It is a social media network site where alot of people upload images

Well, whatever script you use to upload the images should resize them at the time they are uploaded.

If you want to resize the images that are already uploaded, you’ll probably need to do this on the server. What server-side language are you using?

Php language

You can use Imagemagick through exec() or the Imagemagick API called Imagick.

I upload my photos into a temporary folder and then resize them automatically. The original uploaded photo is deleted.
You can also run Imagemagick on a folder of photos on the server and resize them all.

Make sure you validate the photos before working on them.

Ok but how can I using this Imagemagick

You can learn more about it here:

Ok thanks I will check it out