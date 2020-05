Is this still the same game I answered a detailed question to nearly a year ago ?

How can I use z-index to simulate a chip dropping through a connect four board to give it a 3d effect? HTML & CSS Hey friends I’m making a connect four game and right now I can drop a the chip in it’s appropriate slot as well as change from a red chip to a yellow chip. However when you drop the chip it does not go into the board. It is layered outside of the board. I would like the chip thst’s being dropped to fall over the dark blue circle within each slot and fall under the slot itself. So it would look realistic and 3d. I thought I would be able to do this with z-index, but I have 2 problems. 1st When I …

sethrpabst: sethrpabst: I want to add a transition to make it fade away smoothly,

You need to add the transition to the element in question which is your :after element. However it needs to be in place to start with and then you change something on hover otherwise there is no transition.

i.e.

.cell::after { content: ""; display: block; background:transparent; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: -999em; top: -999em; z-index: 1; transition:background .5s ease; } .cell:hover::after { background: #081d96; }

