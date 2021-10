Hi, can I ask some help please, how can I achieve to animate the letters going up ?

During the page load, the letters are invisible first in the div class=“balloon-area”, then after 1 second it will animate to going up. The formation of the letters is diagonal to show up when it animates by 3 letters. Then it will disappear after it reaches to the top end. Then it will shop up again after all the letters are being animate. It’s like infinite loop ?

Here is my codepen.

Thank you in advance.