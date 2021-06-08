How can I align this media

Hi can I ask some help I want to align my audio in browse button , but it’s getting taller, and also the width even I adjust to 16% but the radio button is far from it.
16% of nothing is not a lot
Remove the height and set a width that is best for the audio control as it can only be fluid within a small range or gets cut off. Then set a heigh that matches the input.
e.g.
.input-group audio{
width:250px;
height:auto;
min-height:20px
}
Thank you it’s working
