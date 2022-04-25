How can I advance my javascript/programming language?

Due to some personal issue, I can’t/don’t-to work in tech for now but would love to advance as much as I can in my skills so that if/when one day I get to work in tech I can sort of compensate for my lack of experience.

I created a firefox extension 6+ months ago and this week I wanted to add a few things the code was sort of messy so I rewrote it using Classes (it felt such a joy) and it was the first time ever I used classes (OOP). I had followed tutorials a few years back on OOP and Classes but never was able/bothered to understand what a Dog class with eat() method had to do with web apps (I have done a lot of personal apps with functions). Of course, we used classes with react but it felt like jQuery, I never bothered understanding what we were extending from and how those methods worked in the parent class.

I can do MERN. When I want to create a website I just use mongo, express, and react. Since I don’t do it every day, I do have to read a bit of the docs to remind myself, to get in the flow, a lot of the time the react starter app is enough

I get that “you can’t learn on your own what you can learn in the job” . And I’m proof of it, but is there anything I should be doing to … let’s say become a really good hobbyist (regardless of what the future holds)