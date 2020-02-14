How can i add auto header or footer in html all page

How can i add autu hadder or footer in html all page
for example
https://futurerealtyindia.com/
Welcome to the forums, @futurerealty123.
What do you mean by “auto header and footer”? The site you linked to already has a header and footer. What are you trying to achieve?
Hi futurerealty123,
I guess you’re asking how to “include” a header or footer into a html template (a page without them permanently present in the html) when it’s served to the browser.
Some info how that’s done:
More info about server side includes: