How can i add auto header or footer in html all page

How can i add autu hadder or footer in html all page

for example https://futurerealtyindia.com/

Welcome to the forums, @futurerealty123.

What do you mean by “auto header and footer”? The site you linked to already has a header and footer. What are you trying to achieve?

Hi futurerealty123,

I guess you’re asking how to “include” a header or footer into a html template (a page without them permanently present in the html) when it’s served to the browser.

Some info how that’s done:

More info about server side includes:

