How can I access inner JSON elements with simple json in JAVA?

I have this JSON for example:

{ "mesaje": [{ "cif": "111", "data_creare": "29.11.2019 07:52:24", "id_solicitare": "222", "tip": "SOLICITARE", "id": "333", "detalii": "duplicat pentru CUI 111" }, { "cif": "444", "data_creare": "29.11.2019 07:59:37", "id_solicitare": "555", "tip": "SOLICITARE", "id": "666", "detalii": "duplicat pentru CUI 888" }], "serial": "aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa", "cnp": "1888888888888888"

This is the code that I have written in Java:

public static void main(String[] args) throws FileNotFoundException, IOException, ParseException { JSONParser parser = new JSONParser(); try (Reader reader = new FileReader("D:\\test.json")) { JSONObject jsonObject = (JSONObject) parser.parse(reader); System.out.println(jsonObject); String cif = (String) jsonObject.get("serial"); System.out.println(cif); } }

This prints out the serial number…but what I would like to do is to acces for example in mesaje -> cif , or. mesaje -> data_creare…the library used is json-simple…can you please help me with how I could do that ? Thanks in advance