How can I access classes and Ids from the main index.html page in another window

JavaScript
#1

In my electron application, I have a frameless window which is created once i click a button. A new html template is loaded in. This is then the new window which is being focussed on.

When i click on one of the buttons within this window I want to alter the appearance of some of the elements that are within the index.html.

My question is how would I be able to put the focus on both of the browser windows, or is there a way to load in the elements (Ids and classes) of the index.html page so i can have easy access to them in my JS file?

I’ve tried to do something like below, but this didn’t work.

  const mainWin = remote.BrowserWindow.getFocusedWindow();
  mainWin.getParentWindow();
  mainWin.focus();

I’ve seen people using the localStorage on forums, but I want to be able to have access to many of the elements.

Any advice would be brilliant, thankyou!

#2

Try localsStorage.

localStorage.setItem('id') = document.setItemById('pageNr');

and

const pageId = localStorage.getItem('pageNr');
1 Like
#3

Hey thanks for the reply!, i’m just a bit confused about the pageNr - how would i then use the pageId variable to reference the individual Id elements? apologies as im pretty new to javascript.

for example i would like to access a div element in my sidebar.html file with an id of “notready-reasons”. This is so that when when click on a button in my index.html file i can then generate the animation when the new browser window opens. See function below:

function openHorizontalWindow() 
{
    localStorage.setItem('id') = document.setItemById('pageNr');
    const pageId = localStorage.getItem('pageNr');

    document.getElementById('notready-reasons').style.animation = "moveright 0.45s ease 0s forwards"
    
}