How can I access a output outside a promise `.then` method?

let visitorId; // Declare a variable in a broader scope
const fpPromise = import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3')
.then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load());
fpPromise.then(fp => fp.get())
.then(result => {
visitorId = result.visitorId; // Assign the value to the variable
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error);
});
// You can use `visitorId` anywhere outside the Promise chain
// However, note that it will be undefined until the Promise resolves
console.log(visitorId);
[CASE 2] but it also not worked
async function getVisitorId() {
const fpPromise = import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3')
.then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load())
const fp = await fpPromise;
const result = await fp.get();
const visitorId = result.visitorId;
// do something with the visitorId
return visitorId;
}
const visitorId = await getVisitorId();
Unless I am missing something, no. You essentially rely on callback functions.
I edited my above post with a link. It might be worth having a read through it. It goes on in the next page to talk about the call stack and in the next page the event loop. This should hopefully give you an understanding of how things work.
On the right there is a menu with a section on promises, but I would start with those pages first.
async function getFingerPrint() {
const fpImport = await import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3'); // import?
const fp = await fpImport.load();
return await fp.get();
}
async function getVisitorId() {
const fingerPrint = await getFingerPrint();
return fingerPrint.visitorId;
}
async function mainFunc() {
// can do this from inside of an async function
const visitorId = await getVisitorId();
// do stuff here
}
mainFunc(); // get things started