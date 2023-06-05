How can I access a output outside a promise `.then` method?

I am trying to return the output inside then and call it outside the promise function.

const fpPromise = import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3') .then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load()) fpPromise.then(fp => fp.get()).then(result => { console.log(result.visitorId) return result.visitorId; })

I tried to do [CASE 1] but not working

let visitorId; // Declare a variable in a broader scope const fpPromise = import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3') .then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load()); fpPromise.then(fp => fp.get()) .then(result => { visitorId = result.visitorId; // Assign the value to the variable }) .catch(error => { console.error(error); }); // You can use `visitorId` anywhere outside the Promise chain // However, note that it will be undefined until the Promise resolves console.log(visitorId);

[CASE 2] but it also not worked

async function getVisitorId() { const fpPromise = import('https://openfpcdn.io/fingerprintjs/v3') .then(FingerprintJS => FingerprintJS.load()) const fp = await fpPromise; const result = await fp.get(); const visitorId = result.visitorId; // do something with the visitorId return visitorId; } const visitorId = await getVisitorId();

Please help how I achieve the goal