How can change time in timestamp to 00:00:00

Hello,

Here is acode with which I get the earliest date:

$minmax = get_min_max_dates($user_id); //var_dump($minmax); //die(); foreach ($minmax as $ckey=>$cval){ $min_date = $cval['startDate']; $max_date = $cval['endDate']; echo "min_date: ".$min_date."<br/>";

Here is the result:

min_date: 2017-08-14 07:20:36

I want to change this timestamp in $min_date variable to 2017-08-14 00:00:0

(midnight of same day.

All I can find il how to display the date in various ways or add / subtruct yaer / month / daty ect…

How do I do it? How do I change time in variable to 00:00:00 ?