How can change time in timestamp to 00:00:00

Hello,
Here is acode with which I get the earliest date:
$minmax = get_min_max_dates($user_id);
//var_dump($minmax);
//die();
foreach ($minmax as $ckey=>$cval){
$min_date = $cval['startDate'];
$max_date = $cval['endDate'];
echo "min_date: ".$min_date."<br/>";
Here is the result:
min_date: 2017-08-14 07:20:36
I want to change this timestamp in $min_date variable to 2017-08-14 00:00:0
(midnight of same day.
All I can find il how to display the date in various ways or add / subtruct yaer / month / daty ect…
How do I do it? How do I change time in variable to 00:00:00 ?