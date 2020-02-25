How break table head into 2 col

Well, friends, I am trying to break my data table into two perfect columns but I didn’t get my desired output. Kindly help me to fix this thing thank you!
here is my output
here is what I want
You need to set the other head items to have a row span of 2, similar to what you did with rowspan for language selection
Thank you @DaveMaxwell this is exactly what I want
