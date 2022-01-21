How better to make when image/image relative data are rearead?

Hello,

With jQuery v3.6.0 I have a page with image and relative data about this image.

I have “Prior” and “Next” buttons, clicking on which image/image relative data are rearead with

ajax request(without page reloading) and I see page content flashing on new image loading. I use method :

$("#div_image_container").html(response.html); // image/image relative data are in response.html

If there is some way to implement it to look better? I would some kind of effect way of old image

closed and new image is opened? Some libraries?

Thanks in advance!