How best to add multiple forms to the home page

Hello everybody! I’m Javier Abad, a marketing student, and I have a question to ask you, I hope you can give me a hand! The marketing agency, where I’m doing my internship, is restructuring their website ( https://www.comunicare.es/ ). They want to insert in the home page several forms so that potential clients can request information about their services. I would like to ask for your advice and comment, considering the current structure of our website, where these forms would fit and how the inclusion of these contact forms would be beneficial or detrimental to the positioning of the agency.