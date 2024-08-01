How best can i optimize mysql and project

I have a setup that makes 100 http request to my a page in my website every 10 seconds

track.php

That means every 10 seconds track.php will recieve 100 http with different query parameter example:

http://example.com/track.php?track1

http://example.com/track.php?track2

http://example.com/track.php?track3

http://example.com/track.php?track4 …till 100

Now the function of track.php is to check the database option table where track1 = ‘open’

if it is open it proceed with other functions else it exit

Now am thinking of using APCU to store values of these options as to reduce mysql server being hit unless it is open.

I discovered that upon installing mysql it uses over 74% of my memory which am testing with a 512M hoping to move to 1Gb on production before scaling up.

I want my database memory usage to stay within 400mb

And i have this config in mind

performance_schema = off key_buffer_size = 16M tmp_table_size = 1M innodb_buffer_pool_size = 1M innodb_log_buffer_size = 1M max_connections = 25 sort_buffer_size = 512K read_buffer_size = 256K read_rnd_buffer_size = 512K join_buffer_size = 128K thread_stack = 196K

Have anyone used APCU and what suggestion would you recommend?.

I would have used session but the project is an API and session wont be of any help so i thought of using any thing storage that wont be as robust as mysql and faster to search without overhead.

Any help wiill be highly appreciated