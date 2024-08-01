How best can i optimize mysql and project

I have a setup that makes 100 http request to my a page in my website every 10 seconds
track.php
That means every 10 seconds track.php will recieve 100 http with different query parameter example:
http://example.com/track.php?track1
http://example.com/track.php?track2
http://example.com/track.php?track3
http://example.com/track.php?track4 …till 100
Now the function of track.php is to check the database option table where track1 = ‘open’
if it is open it proceed with other functions else it exit
Now am thinking of using APCU to store values of these options as to reduce mysql server being hit unless it is open.
I discovered that upon installing mysql it uses over 74% of my memory which am testing with a 512M hoping to move to 1Gb on production before scaling up.
I want my database memory usage to stay within 400mb
And i have this config in mind
performance_schema = off
key_buffer_size = 16M
tmp_table_size = 1M
innodb_buffer_pool_size = 1M
innodb_log_buffer_size = 1M
max_connections = 25
sort_buffer_size = 512K
read_buffer_size = 256K
read_rnd_buffer_size = 512K
join_buffer_size = 128K
thread_stack = 196K
Have anyone used APCU and what suggestion would you recommend?.
I would have used session but the project is an API and session wont be of any help so i thought of using any thing storage that wont be as robust as mysql and faster to search without overhead.
Any help wiill be highly appreciated