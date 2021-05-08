How Are Unloaded Images in My Image Directory Affecting My Page Load Speed?

If ImageMagick is running each time the page loads and it is touches the other images, yes it can impact the page load. However, if ImageMagick is only working on the images that are shown on the page, no the other images will not impact page speed. Only images that are being processed and shown on the page at the time it is requested are going to impact page speed because they are being requested and downloaded. The other images in the directory are not being requested and thus not being downloaded. You can have a million images in a directory along with the HTML file, but if the page only uses one image, it is only that one image being downloaded, not the others.

I hope that makes sense.

Now again if imagemagick is touching the other images and manipulating them in some way during the page load (even if you don’t include them in the page) then obviously the time to process those images will impact the server’s processing. But it sounds like you are just having imagemagick on the images that are in the page correct?