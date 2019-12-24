How are these registered in the WordPress Dashboard menu?

I have a website that someone else initially built. They added their own Advanced Custom Fields, and WordPress sidebar menu options for these custom elements, so these aren’t plugins you can remove.

My question for you folks is - Where the HECK are these being registered, and how do I remove them now that we’re not using them anymore (Work, Team Members, Services)?

I’ve looked in my config and includes, but I’m not sure where these would be generating from so I can remove them from the side menu.

Thank you!