How are these registered in the WordPress Dashboard menu?

Those appear to be custom post types that’s what the pin means. You need to go through them and make sure that there aren’t any posts in there. If there are make sure you save a copy of the post somewhere so when you remove it you won’t lose it.
Once you’ve done that you can go to your theme folder and find the functions.php file. Copy it to your computer and make a backup copy. Open the file in a text editor (notepad, visual studio code, etc.) Look for some functions similar to:
// Our custom post type function
function create_posttype() {
register_post_type( 'services',
// CPT Options
array(
'labels' => array(
'name' => __( 'Services' ),
'singular_name' => __( 'Services' )
),
'public' => true,
'has_archive' => true,
'rewrite' => array('slug' => 'services'),
)
);
}
// Hooking up our function to theme setup
add_action( 'init', 'create_posttype' );
Make sure… that you have a backup copy before editing the file!!
Then delete that piece of code.
You can find a tutorial on custom post types at https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2012/11/complete-guide-custom-post-types/ it’s a little dated but I don’t think it’s changed that much. If you get stuck just post here an I’ll try and reply.