Hover over part of a div

Hello!

I am trying to create a hover effect using JQuery/JS.

I want to be able to execute my code when the user hovers over specific parts of the div.

For example this is the image:



This is inside a div and when I put the event listener on the div, it is executed when the mouse gets over it. But I want to able to execute it, only when I am inside the white border area.

I tried to make a clip path with CSS without luck.

Is there any way that I could make it?