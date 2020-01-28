Hover over image changes image color, need it to change enter page on hover

I currently have a home page View where the image background changes from white to black and the letters change from black to white to correspond with the background when hovering over.

@{
    ViewData["Title"] = "Home Page";
}
<script>
    function whiteImg() {
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessWhite.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
    function blackImg(){
        document.getElementById("myImg").src = "/images/DailyProcessBlack.png";
        document.style.height = "800px";
        document.style.width = "800px";
    }
</script>
<div class="container">

    <img onmouseover="blackImg(this)" onmouseout="whiteImg(this)" id="myImg" src="@Url.Content("/images/DailyProcessWhite.png")" width="800" height="800">
</div>

I have a menu at the top of the page that I wan to also change along with the image when hovering. The menu is in a partial layout view. How do I make this happen?
Here is a screenshot of the view with image black background.

This sounds a bit ambiguous so you may need to clarify your intentions as its not exactly clear (to me) what is required.

e.g.

a) Do you want to hover an image then change the image to a different image while at the same time changing something in your menu?

b) Or are you hovering something on the menu and you want a menu item to change and then you also want the image to change?

Either way we would need to see the full html (regular html not your back end language) or a link to the page concerned.

It would seem though that this is a JS question unless its something simpler required and therefore the thread should probably be moved to the JS forum for better answers :slight_smile:

