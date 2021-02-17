.hover on element to make div appear

varievincenzo: varievincenzo: I would like to let the content div still visible if I return on the original container div

Ah yes, sorry I missed that. I think the easiest solution would then be to move the content div inside the container div on hover; this way, you’re not actually leaving the container when moving the mouse to the content div, and no mouseleave event will get triggered:

const $divPub = $('#divPub') $('.pover').mouseenter(function () { $divPub.appendTo(this.parentElement).show() }) $('.divCont').mouseleave(function () { $divPub.hide() })