.hover on element to make div appear

I have some container divs with span inside and I want to make a content div appear when over a span.
Then it must remain visible if I remain on the container div or on the content div itself.
This is what I tried but it does not work well…
Hi @varievincenzo, there are a few things to note:
-
jQuery(".divCont").mouseenter()should be
mouseleave()
-
divPub.hover( function(e) { _keepDiv(e) } , _hideDiv )should be on the same level as the above line – otherwise you’re binding a new additional event listener each time you’re showing the div
- The
showedvariable isn’t used anywhere
- The condition inside
_hideDivwill prevent hiding the div in most cases; as far as I can tell, you might drop it altogether (and then you don’t need the
divParentIdvariable either)
Together it might look like this:
function _showDiv () {
let elPos = this.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect()
let divPub = jQuery('#divPub')
divPub.css('top', elPos.top)
divPub.css('left', elPos.right)
divPub.show()
}
function _keepDiv () {
jQuery('#divPub').show()
}
function _hideDiv (event) {
jQuery('#divPub').hide()
}
jQuery('.Pover').mouseenter(_showDiv)
jQuery('.divCont').mouseleave(_hideDiv)
jQuery('#divPub').hide().hover(_keepDiv, _hideDiv)
Thank you m3g4p0p.
It’s quite right but there’s a problem: if I leave the content div, it disappear. This is ok if I move the mouse out of the original container div, but I would like to let the content div still visible if I return on the original container div.
In my example, if you move the mouse from the content div to the original div it remains visible: ok, but if you move it on the other container div, the content div correctly disappears. The problem was it’s not disappearing if I move directly on the blank area.
What I want:
- content div must be visible:
- if I’m on content div
- if I move mouse from the content div to the original container div
- content div must return hidden:
- if I leave the content div overing every element BUT the original container div
Ah yes, sorry I missed that. I think the easiest solution would then be to move the content div inside the container div on hover; this way, you’re not actually leaving the container when moving the mouse to the content div, and no
mouseleave event will get triggered:
const $divPub = $('#divPub')
$('.pover').mouseenter(function () {
$divPub.appendTo(this.parentElement).show()
})
$('.divCont').mouseleave(function () {
$divPub.hide()
})
As an additional advantage, the positioning can be done using CSS only by giving the container a
position: relative – here’s an updated fiddle.